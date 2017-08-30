43006
44909

Kelowna  

Big fine for unattended fire

- | Story: 205427

A night in the woods turned into a pricey trip for a couple after conservation officers found their unattended campfire east of Lake Country, in direct violation of the fire ban.

BC Conservation Service officers were conducting patrols in the Beaver Lake area about 11:30 p.m. Monday when they noticed the campfire at the Island Lake recreation site.

The site was empty, save for one couple asleep in their tent.

“We assumed people should be sitting around the fire, so we get out and walk up to the site, and there's nobody around,” said Marc Plamondon, the officer who issued the ticket. “We shake the tent and wake them up and ask him if he's aware of the fire ban, and he says he wasn't.”

Plamondon says he's skeptical the pair didn't know about the ban, as there was a sign at the entrance to the campsite and the ban, which has been in place since early July, has been widely publicized.

“We talk to a lot of people every night and they're like 'why are you guys still doing this, doesn't everybody know the fire ban is on?'” Plamondon said. “Obviously not. Either that, or they just don't care.”

The officers extinguished the fire and issued a $1,150 ticket.

Despite the complete disregard for the fire ban during the worst wildfire season in the province's history, Plamondon said the young man was apologetic.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

44678
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641
Real Estate
3105394
Lot 6 Lester Road
0.85 bedrooms Fran Morash baths
$114,900
more details
43744


42052


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Caden
Caden Kelowna SPCA >


44101


44539


In light of recent events with North Korea, there’s this

Must Watch
Stayin alive, indeed.
Coldplay dedicate new song to Hurricane Harvey victims
Music
Coldplay has dedicated a song titled Houston #1 to the victims of...
Weird Wednesday – August 30, 2017
Galleries
We have no answers, just lots of questions in this gallery.
Dad is calm throughout the birthing process until he realizes he’s having a son
Must Watch
For the record, we think having a baby girl is just as great, but...
Michael Phelps set for water baby number two
Showbiz
Olympian Michael Phelps is set to become a dad again. The retired...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38782
39499