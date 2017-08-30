Big fine for unattended fire

Photo: Twitter - BC CO Service BC Conservation Officers found this fire burning unattended east of Lake Country Monday night.

A night in the woods turned into a pricey trip for a couple after conservation officers found their unattended campfire east of Lake Country, in direct violation of the fire ban.

BC Conservation Service officers were conducting patrols in the Beaver Lake area about 11:30 p.m. Monday when they noticed the campfire at the Island Lake recreation site.

The site was empty, save for one couple asleep in their tent.

“We assumed people should be sitting around the fire, so we get out and walk up to the site, and there's nobody around,” said Marc Plamondon, the officer who issued the ticket. “We shake the tent and wake them up and ask him if he's aware of the fire ban, and he says he wasn't.”

Plamondon says he's skeptical the pair didn't know about the ban, as there was a sign at the entrance to the campsite and the ban, which has been in place since early July, has been widely publicized.

“We talk to a lot of people every night and they're like 'why are you guys still doing this, doesn't everybody know the fire ban is on?'” Plamondon said. “Obviously not. Either that, or they just don't care.”

The officers extinguished the fire and issued a $1,150 ticket.

Despite the complete disregard for the fire ban during the worst wildfire season in the province's history, Plamondon said the young man was apologetic.