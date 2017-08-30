Dozens ticketed in blitz

43006
In only three hours, Kelowna RCMP nabbed almost 50 speeders, distracted drivers and people not wearing seatbelts on Tuesday.

Thirteen of those were cases of excessive speeding in which the vehicles were towed.

Kelowna RCMP's Municipal Traffic Section and Central Okanagan Traffic Services teamed up for the joint enforcement blitz.  

In a roughly two-hour period, officers ticketed 31 violators. Switching locations, they netted an additional 18 drivers in just over an hour using electronic devices behind the wheel.

The 13 leadfoots "had their vehicles towed from the roadway and impounded due to the excessive speeds,” said Const. Chris Neid. “The top speed we detected was a dangerous 151 km/h within a posted 90 km/h zone."

The driver of that vehicle was a Class 7 new driver, had an expired driver's licence, and had been flagged by the Motor Vehicle Branch for a three-month suspension.

Friday marks the start of a month-long distracted driving campaign across B.C.

Drivers can expect to see similar enforcement today in the Kelowna and Lake Country areas, said Kelowna RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

