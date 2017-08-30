No change to Philpott fire

Photo: EOC The area within the red lines remains on evacuation order.

Despite statements by the premier that the Philpott Road fire had reached 40 per cent containment, officials with the BC Wildfire Service say nothing has changed during the past 48 hours.

During a stop at the fire Monday, Premier John Horgan told reporters the fire had reached 40 per cent containment. However, fire information officer Noel Kekula says containment remains at just 20 per cent.

Kekula says 15 provincial firefighters worked on the fire overnight, setting small ignitions designed to burn off remaining fuel between the control line and the perimeter of the fire.

Weather permitting, more similar measures will be taken today to get rid of unburned fuel.

She says firefighters are also continuing to work the perimeter of the fire and are mopping up some of those areas.

There are 96 firefighters from the BC Wildfire Service working the fire today, along with several firefighters from local firehalls across the Okanagan.

Five helicopters and eight pieces of heavy equipment are also working the blaze.

About 202 residents and 88 properties remain on evacuation order.

Highway 33 is open with a 50 km/h speed limit imposed.