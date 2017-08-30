43006
44863

Kelowna  

No change to Philpott fire

- | Story: 205415

Despite statements by the premier that the Philpott Road fire had reached 40 per cent containment, officials with the BC Wildfire Service say nothing has changed during the past 48 hours.

During a stop at the fire Monday, Premier John Horgan told reporters the fire had reached 40 per cent containment. However, fire information officer Noel Kekula says containment remains at just 20 per cent.

Kekula says 15 provincial firefighters worked on the fire overnight, setting small ignitions designed to burn off remaining fuel between the control line and the perimeter of the fire.

Weather permitting, more similar measures will be taken today to get rid of unburned fuel.

She says firefighters are also continuing to work the perimeter of the fire and are mopping up some of those areas.

There are 96 firefighters from the BC Wildfire Service working the fire today, along with several firefighters from local firehalls across the Okanagan.

Five helicopters and eight pieces of heavy equipment are also working the blaze.

About 202 residents and 88 properties remain on evacuation order.

Highway 33 is open with a 50 km/h speed limit imposed.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

43413
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641
Real Estate
3199327
941 Stockwell
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$699,000
more details
44680


45042


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Caden
Caden Kelowna SPCA >


41324


44481


Weird Wednesday – August 30, 2017

Galleries
We have no answers, just lots of questions in this gallery.
Dad is calm throughout the birthing process until he realizes he’s having a son
Must Watch
For the record, we think having a baby girl is just as great, but...
Michael Phelps set for water baby number two
Showbiz
Olympian Michael Phelps is set to become a dad again. The retired...
Dominoes plus kaleidoscopes equals something very good
Must Watch
Just hit the play button on this video and let the bad thoughts...
Dating is a game, and here’s how you win
Must Watch
Stop answering messages. Actually, turn off your phone. Actually...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40087