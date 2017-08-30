Nine days, seven fatal ODs

Photo: Nicholas Johansen
Fentanyl lab bust in West Kelowna in 2016.
There have been seven suspected drug overdose deaths in the Kelowna area between Aug. 17 and 26.
In response, Interior Health has issued a plea for drug users to take steps to protect themselves.
The exact causes of death will be confirmed by the BC Coroners Service once its investigations are complete, but the deaths appear to be associated with drug use.
Not using drugs at all is recommended. However, health-care providers recognize some people will continue to do so. Anyone who does should follow these recommendations to reduce the risk of overdose.
- Don’t mix different drugs (including pharmaceutical medications, street drugs and alcohol).
- Don’t take drugs when you are alone. Leave door unlocked. Tell someone to check on you.
- Use less and pace yourself. Do testers to check strength - take a small sample of a drug before taking your usual dosage.
- Keep an eye out for your friends – stay together and look out for each other.
- Carry a Naloxone kit and know how to use it. A list of locations to get a kit can be found on the Interior Health website.
- Recognize the signs of an OD: Slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips/fingertips turning blue, difficult to rouse (awaken), non-responsive.
- If someone thinks they may be having an overdose or is witnessing an overdose, follow the SAVE ME steps and call 911 immediately, do not delay.