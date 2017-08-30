Nine days, seven fatal ODs

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Fentanyl lab bust in West Kelowna in 2016.

There have been seven suspected drug overdose deaths in the Kelowna area between Aug. 17 and 26.

In response, Interior Health has issued a plea for drug users to take steps to protect themselves.

The exact causes of death will be confirmed by the BC Coroners Service once its investigations are complete, but the deaths appear to be associated with drug use.

Not using drugs at all is recommended. However, health-care providers recognize some people will continue to do so. Anyone who does should follow these recommendations to reduce the risk of overdose.