Twin towers approved

Photo: City of Kelowna

Before long, Kelowna will be home to the tallest towers between Vancouver and Calgary.

Kelowna council gave the go-ahead Tuesday night for North American Development Group to build its One Water Street project nearly 100 metres taller than current zoning allows.

The 36- and 29-storey towers will sit at 1187 Sunset Dr., at the site of the infamous “dirt pile” that has occupied the property for years.

The residential towers will contain a total of 404 residential units, sitting atop a three-storey podium. The podium will house close to 500 parking stalls, hidden by retail space fronting Sunset Drive, Clement Avenue and Ellis Street.

Council was enthusiastic about approving the project, and there was virtually no pushback from the public on the proposal.



