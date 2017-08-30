Wind brings ash, smoke

42177
Don't expect to get a break from the ash and smoke which has fallen and lingered in the Okanagan Valley the past few days.

Environment Canada meteorologist Cindy Yu says it will likely remain, at least for today and part of Thursday.

Yu confirmed the ash and smoke are coming from two fires burning in Washington State.

The Diamond Creek fire in Central Washington just below the Canadian border is one of those fires. The other is burning near Mount Rainier.

Yu says southwest winds have pushed the smoke and ash into the the Okanagan Valley and the southern interior. Those winds will continue from the same direction today.

She says Okanagan residents could get a break Thursday when winds shift in a westerly direction, pushing the smoke into the Kootenays and Eastern Washington State.

Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index is at a three, or low for the entire Okanagan this morning.

It is expected to climb to four, or a moderate risk as the day moves on.

 

