Ash 'Falling like snow'

Photo: Paulette Breault Paulette Breault submitted this stunning photo of the sun trying to shine through the smoke.

UPDATE 8 p.m.

The mystery ash has made it to the North Okanagan.

The white and grey ash can be seen on cars and floating to the ground.

While not confirmed, many speculate the ash is from the wildfire near Winthrop, Wa., which is raging only a few kilometres from the Canada-U.S. border.

It's raining ash in the Central Okanagan.

Castanet has heard from several readers commenting that ash is falling in West Kelowna and Peachland.

One woman said the ash was “falling like snow. We are covered in it.”

The question is: where is the ash coming from?

Castanet is trying to find out.