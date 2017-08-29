Evening Update Aug. 29

city
‹
›
Kelowna's Homepage
●
●
●
Tuesday, Aug 29
21°C
Flyers
AutoMall
Events
Cams
Tango
Home
Flooding 2017
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Poll
Letters
Get Involved
Opinion
What's up
Foodapalooza
BC
Charges in OD death
New Westminster 8:09 pm - 218 views
Junior lifesavers hailed
Surrey 7:29 pm - 901 views
Three-alarm blaze in Surrey
Surrey 7:15 pm - 1,254 views
BC Election 2017
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Peachland
Vancouver
Victoria
Prince George
Nelson
All BC News
Canada
NDP triples membership
Ottawa 11:28 am - 882 views
Reduce carbs, not fat
Canada 6:20 am - 10,881 views
Mom touched by support
Edmonton 6:13 am - 1,038 views
More Canada News
World
Oh deer, on the bridge
Oakland 11:49 am - 1,531 views
2 dams, levee overflow
Houston 10:44 am - 6,049 views
Lost ring found 47 yrs later
Massachusetts 10:15 am - 1,277 views
More World News
Business
Not too late to stop dam
Business 8:01 pm - 135 views
Skills gap warning
Business 7:55 pm - 149 views
BMO income up 11%
Business 6:27 am - 1,083 views
Press Room
Services
Biz Opportunities
Think Local
Okanagan Biz
BC Biz
Got the Edge
Get Involved
Business Buzz
Sports
Leafs home to be renamed
Sports 2:29 pm - 631 views
Emotional Sharapova is back
Sports 6:09 am - 922 views
Rockets camp continues
Kelowna - 1,146 views
WHL
BCHL
BCFC
UBCO Heat
Golf
Ski
Big White
Silver Star
Apex
Sun Peaks
ShowBiz
Coldplay dedicate new song
Entertainment 12:45 pm - 896 views
Swift's first-ever U.K. #1
Entertainment 12:00 pm - 664 views
Will Smith has 'got the bug'
Entertainment 11:15 am - 1,059 views
TV Listings
Books
Offbeat
Around the Web
Paparazzi
Heather's Horoscope
Ryan Donn
Viral Videos
Photos
Showbiz
Music
Classifieds+
Automall
RV-Boats-Powersports
Flyers
Jobs
Real Estate
Rentals
Vehicles
Auto Parts
Rec Vehicles
House-Home
Furniture
Electronics
Fashion
Kids
Sports-Health
Hobbies-Music
Library
Vintage-Antiques
Home Improvement
Commercial-Business
Horse-Farm-Pets
Services
Garage-Free-Auctions
Stores
Classifieds Rate Sheet
Real Estate
Listings
Showhome Showcase
Luxury Homes
Investment Real Estate
Open Houses
Opinion
Poll
Letters
Forums
Columnists
Opinion
Our Town
Obituaries
Adopt-a-Pet
Events
Movies
Cams
Gallery
Celebrations
Contests
Get Involved
Food & Drink
Wine Reviews
Wine Maps
Campus Life Okanagan
Campus Life Kamloops
Bus Schedule
YLW Arrive
/
Depart
YLW Connection Mag
Kelowna Council
Crime Stoppers
‹
Cities
Armstrong, City of
Enderby, City of
Hedley, Township of
Kamloops, City of
Kelowna, City of
Pay Parking Tickets
Keremeos, Village of
Lake Country
Merritt, City of
Oliver, Town of
Osoyoos, Town of
Peachland, District of
Penticton, City of
Summerland, District of
Vernon, City of
West Kelowna, City of
Westbank First Nation
RDCO
RDOS
TNRD
Interior Health
Library
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
Weather
Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Vancouver
Kelowna
Evening Update Aug. 29
Castanet Staff
-
Aug 29, 2017 / 4:55 pm
| Story: 205364
Castanet's Evening Update for Tuesday, Aug. 29, with reporter Wayne Moore.
Photo: Contributed
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums
More Kelowna News
Recent
Trending
Natives occupy salmon farm
Alert Bay - 8:19 pm
Charges in OD death
New Westminster - 8:09 pm
Green Mtn. Road to close
Penticton - 8:00 pm
Through homeless eyes
Kelowna - 8:00 pm
Poll: how high is too high?
Poll - 7:43 pm
Ash 'Falling like snow'
Kelowna - 6:53 pm
Wildfire in Vernon's BX
Vernon - 5:29 pm
Concern over eye in sky
Kelowna - 5:03 pm
Poll: how high is too high?
Poll - 7:43 pm
Helo gives cop a lift
Big White - 4:45 pm
More Top Stories >
All Kelowna News >
Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
1503 Sunridge CRT
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,900
more details
Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet
Cookie
Kelowna SPCA >
Most Recent on
The best reactions to the Game of Thrones season finale
Galleries
MASSIVE SPOILER ALERT! When Jaime and Cersei Lannister were caught mid-coitus by young Bran Stark way back in season one of Game...
The best reactions to the Game of Thrones season finale (2)
Galleries
And now we get to wait a good year or so for the final six (6!!)...
Semi truck driver doesn’t realize trailer is raised, crashes smack into freeway sign
Must Watch
The footage that was captured is almost too scary to watch.
Will Smith has ‘got the bug’ for performing again after comeback gig
Music
Will Smith has "got the bug" for performing again after...
Man learns how to throw playing cards like a ninja
Must Watch
Sometimes Mike Boyd learns to do quirky things really, really...
Okanagan Quick Links
City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Live broadcasts, archives, schedule >
© 2017 Castanet.net
Make Castanet Your Homepage
News Tips
Advertising
Contact Us