No bail in gun robbery

The man accused of stealing several guns at gunpoint from a West Kelowna hunting store and torching the stolen getaway vehicle will remain in custody after he was denied bail Tuesday.

David Huck was arrested in June and charged with robbery, using an imitation firearm and disguising his face, more than two months after the West Kelowna Antler Creek Outfitters was robbed on March 28.

Following the robbery, the red Ford truck the two suspects fled the scene in was found ablaze in an empty lot on Majoros Road. Police later determined the truck had been stolen earlier that day.

Two of the stolen guns were later found in Prince George.

Huck was arrested in Kamloops on June 2 and charged in the robbery. He has also been charged with arson in connection with a March 26 fire at 1191 Peak Point Drive.

Huck has been in custody since his arrest in early June, but applied for bail Tuesday. His application was denied, and he will remain incarcerated.

Through their investigation, police determined the second man involved in the robbery of the West Kelowna store has since died.

Following the robbery, Larry Wilkins, owner of the robbed Antler Creek Outfitters, told Castanet two men stuffed “a bunch of handguns” into a bag and were out of the store within three minutes.

“When you have a gun pointed at you and they could pull the trigger at any moment, you don't know,” Wilkins said. “You just don't know what to do.”

Huck is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12.