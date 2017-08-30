45157

Kelowna  

No bail in gun robbery

- | Story: 205362

The man accused of stealing several guns at gunpoint from a West Kelowna hunting store and torching the stolen getaway vehicle will remain in custody after he was denied bail Tuesday.

David Huck was arrested in June and charged with robbery, using an imitation firearm and disguising his face, more than two months after the West Kelowna Antler Creek Outfitters was robbed on March 28.

Following the robbery, the red Ford truck the two suspects fled the scene in was found ablaze in an empty lot on Majoros Road. Police later determined the truck had been stolen earlier that day.

Two of the stolen guns were later found in Prince George.

Huck was arrested in Kamloops on June 2 and charged in the robbery. He has also been charged with arson in connection with a March 26 fire at 1191 Peak Point Drive.

Huck has been in custody since his arrest in early June, but applied for bail Tuesday. His application was denied, and he will remain incarcerated.

Through their investigation, police determined the second man involved in the robbery of the West Kelowna store has since died.

Following the robbery, Larry Wilkins, owner of the robbed Antler Creek Outfitters, told Castanet two men stuffed “a bunch of handguns” into a bag and were out of the store within three minutes.

“When you have a gun pointed at you and they could pull the trigger at any moment, you don't know,” Wilkins said. “You just don't know what to do.”

Huck is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641
Real Estate
3202284
2109-325 McIntosh Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$312,000
more details


41730


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Cookie
Cookie Kelowna SPCA >


40980


44108


Daily Dose – August 30, 2017

Daily Dose
Proceed with caution when viewing today’s Daily Dose
Weird Wednesday – August 30, 2017 (2)
Galleries
We cut no corners in the making of this gallery.
Daily Dose – August 30, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
*reaches for whiskey bottle*
JAY-Z taking newborn twins on tour
Music
Hip-hop superstar JAY-Z will be turning the backstage area of his...
The best reactions to the Game of Thrones season finale
Galleries
MASSIVE SPOILER ALERT! When Jaime and Cersei Lannister were...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41629