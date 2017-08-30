45157

Kelowna  

Andrew Scheer, 1 on 1

Andrew Scheer says he still pinches himself from time to time.

Scheer, at 38, is leader of the federal Conservative Party, tasked with repairing, and rebuilding a party that was sent packing by Justin Trudeau and the Liberals.

In Kelowna Tuesday as part of a cross Canada fact finding tour, Scheer said it's a challenge he looks forward to.

He's been in politics seemingly all his life. He was first elected to the House of Commons in 2004, at age 25. He was named the youngest House Speaker in 2011, a grizzled veteran at 32.

Scheer has been travelling the country with his wife Jill, and five children. He's been gathering information he will bring back to Ottawa to share with his shadow cabinet as they formulate a game plan leading up to the next federal election.

Castanet News had a chance for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Scheer during hiss stop at Sunshine Farms in East Kelowna.

