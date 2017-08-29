42177
Give blood, save a life

Madison Erhardt

Emergency service workers are rolling up their sleeves and saving lives – one needle at a time.   

Emergency crews across Kelowna stopped by the local blood clinic to donate as part of the Sirens for Life campaign. Canadian Blood Services is asking residents to also lend their arms by giving blood in support of emergency service providers.

The campaign in Kelowna runs now through Oct. 31, so there's lots of time to donate. 

"We have a great partnership with Canadian Blood Services. Recently, our detachment was involved in a friendly competition. We did a fill the bag the fastest challenge. We saw lots of our employees come out and donate," said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey. 

"It's great for morale in the detachment." he added. 

For more information on how you can donate, visit blood.ca.

