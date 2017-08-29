Elderly master in the pool

Photo: Okanagan Masters Swim Club Betty Brussel (left) and Conny Stamhuis (right)

A Kelowna woman in her 80s brought home two gold and two silver medals after swimming at the FINA World Masters Championship in Budapest.

Conny Stamhuis, known as Kelowna’s grand dame at Okanagan Masters Swim Club, touched the wall 23 second ahead of the rest of the field in the 100m backstroke.

She took gold in the 50m backstroke, silver in the 50m breaststroke and silver in the 50 metre freestyle.

"I was hoping to win at least one event so returning with two golds is a bonus,” said Stamhuis.

Teammate Betty Brussel had a career performance in the 90-94 age group with a silver medal in the 400m freestyle, 100 and 200m breaststroke and also a bronze in the 200m backstroke.

"Placing amongst the first 10 swimmers in an international event of this caliber represents world-class achievements. Masters swimmers from the Okanagan have shown exceptionally impressive performances against top class competitors from around the world,” said Jeanette Hoft of OMSC.

Conny’s son always performed at the World Masters Championship and won 5th place in the 200m backstrok, 8th in the 100 metre freestyle, 10th in the 200 metre freestyle and 11th in the 100 metre backstroke, beating his own BC record by over three seconds.