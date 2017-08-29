Through homeless eyes

Alanna Kelly

Kelowna Museums have partnered with Metro Community to create an installation where homeless people were given the opportunity to express their own personal experiences.

Metro Community gave homeless people disposable cameras for them to provide creative input and a place to record their stories in an installation called SEE:kelowna.

“I photographed the tree, because a lot of times you just want to rest and most of the times people ask you to ‘move on, move on,’ and you never have time to just relax so a lot of times that tree was a sanctuary," said Diane. "And under a bridge on Marshal street, you have to kind of shimmy under it but slept under there Christmas Eve trying to detox."

SEE:kelowna stories and photographs may not be what comes to mind when people think of the “Okanagan Lifestyle.”

Amanda Snyder, Curatorial Manager said they were asked to record their daily lives and their experiences living in the city.

“The result is an artistic interpretation where the viewer gains personal insights into the realities of people experiencing homelessness through a museum display and website,” states a press release.

The public was invited to the opening celebration at the Okanagan Heritage Museum on Tuesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

SEE:Kelowna project was made possible with funding from the City of Kelowna Sesquicentennial grant program.

“I feel very honoured, because before I felt so alone," said Diane.