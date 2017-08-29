42177
39499

Kelowna  

Through homeless eyes

- | Story: 205340

Alanna Kelly

Kelowna Museums have partnered with Metro Community to create an installation where homeless people were given the opportunity to express their own personal experiences.

Metro Community gave homeless people disposable cameras for them to provide creative input and a place to record their stories in an installation called SEE:kelowna.

“I photographed the tree, because a lot of times you just want to rest and most of the times people ask you to ‘move on, move on,’ and you never have time to just relax so a lot of times that tree was a sanctuary," said Diane. "And under a bridge on Marshal street, you have to kind of shimmy under it but slept under there Christmas Eve trying to detox."

SEE:kelowna stories and photographs may not be what comes to mind when people think of the “Okanagan Lifestyle.”

Amanda Snyder, Curatorial Manager said they were asked to record their daily lives and their experiences living in the city.

“The result is an artistic interpretation where the viewer gains personal insights into the realities of people experiencing homelessness through a museum display and website,” states a press release.

The public was invited to the opening celebration at the Okanagan Heritage Museum on Tuesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

SEE:Kelowna project was made possible with funding from the City of Kelowna Sesquicentennial grant program.

“I feel very honoured, because before I felt so alone," said Diane.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641
Real Estate
3131006
1503 Sunridge CRT
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,900
more details
40966


42722


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Cookie
Cookie Kelowna SPCA >


39640


44108


The best reactions to the Game of Thrones season finale

Galleries
MASSIVE SPOILER ALERT! When Jaime and Cersei Lannister were caught mid-coitus by young Bran Stark way back in season one of Game...
The best reactions to the Game of Thrones season finale (2)
Galleries
And now we get to wait a good year or so for the final six (6!!)...
Semi truck driver doesn’t realize trailer is raised, crashes smack into freeway sign
Must Watch
The footage that was captured is almost too scary to watch.
Will Smith has ‘got the bug’ for performing again after comeback gig
Music
Will Smith has "got the bug" for performing again after...
Man learns how to throw playing cards like a ninja
Must Watch
Sometimes Mike Boyd learns to do quirky things really, really...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39296
39499