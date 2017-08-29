45157
43667

Kelowna  

More evacs heading home

- | Story: 205338

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

Fifteen BC Wildfire Service firefighters and a further eight municipal firefighters with four fire trucks will monitor the Philpott wildfire overnight.

Residents still under evacuation order requiring support are advised the Emergency Support Services reception centre at Willow Park Church will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. today.

ORIGINAL: 1:40 p.m.

More Joe Rich residents are being allowed to go home.

In a news release, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says approximately 186 residents from 81 properties can now return home. The properties are still on evacuation alert, however, and residents should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice if circumstances change.

The following properties are affected:

  • 8520 – 8600 Highway 33 E
  • 11575 – 11583 Highway 33 E
  • 11601 – 12369 Highway 33 E
  • 1809 – 1898 Cardinal Creek Road
  • 2160 – 2270 Dion Road
  • 11607 – 11623 Greystokes Road
  • 11731 – 11749 Greystokes Road
  • 11863 – 11875 Greystokes Road
  • 11979 – 11989 Greystokes Road
  • 8130 – 8514 Sun Valley Road
  • 11505 – 12751 Three Forks Road

Eighty-eight properties and about 202 residents remain under an evacuation order.

The fire, which ignited Thursday, has not grown over the past couple of days. It remains at 465 hectares with 20 per cent containment.

BC Wildfire Service has 95 personnel working on the Philpott Road Fire today with 15 pieces of heavy equipment. Additionally, four helicopters are working to suppress the fire. Also working on the fire today are 49 structural firefighters, employing 16 pieces of equipment, from Big White, Ellison, Joe Rich, Kelowna, Lumby, Naramata, North Westside, West Kelowna and Wilson’s Landing fire departments.

The weather forecast for today calls for increasing wind activity, possibly gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon, which may make fire suppression challenging.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

43920
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641
Real Estate
3178105
3433 Old Okanagan Highway
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$349,900
more details


40027


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Cookie
Cookie Kelowna SPCA >


39640


43750


The best reactions to the Game of Thrones season finale

Galleries
MASSIVE SPOILER ALERT! When Jaime and Cersei Lannister were caught mid-coitus by young Bran Stark way back in season one of Game...
The best reactions to the Game of Thrones season finale (2)
Galleries
And now we get to wait a good year or so for the final six (6!!)...
Semi truck driver doesn’t realize trailer is raised, crashes smack into freeway sign
Must Watch
The footage that was captured is almost too scary to watch.
Will Smith has ‘got the bug’ for performing again after comeback gig
Music
Will Smith has "got the bug" for performing again after...
Man learns how to throw playing cards like a ninja
Must Watch
Sometimes Mike Boyd learns to do quirky things really, really...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43713