More evacs heading home

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

Fifteen BC Wildfire Service firefighters and a further eight municipal firefighters with four fire trucks will monitor the Philpott wildfire overnight.

Residents still under evacuation order requiring support are advised the Emergency Support Services reception centre at Willow Park Church will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. today.

ORIGINAL: 1:40 p.m.

More Joe Rich residents are being allowed to go home.

In a news release, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says approximately 186 residents from 81 properties can now return home. The properties are still on evacuation alert, however, and residents should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice if circumstances change.

The following properties are affected:

8520 – 8600 Highway 33 E

11575 – 11583 Highway 33 E

11601 – 12369 Highway 33 E

1809 – 1898 Cardinal Creek Road

2160 – 2270 Dion Road

11607 – 11623 Greystokes Road

11731 – 11749 Greystokes Road

11863 – 11875 Greystokes Road

11979 – 11989 Greystokes Road

8130 – 8514 Sun Valley Road

11505 – 12751 Three Forks Road

Eighty-eight properties and about 202 residents remain under an evacuation order.

The fire, which ignited Thursday, has not grown over the past couple of days. It remains at 465 hectares with 20 per cent containment.

BC Wildfire Service has 95 personnel working on the Philpott Road Fire today with 15 pieces of heavy equipment. Additionally, four helicopters are working to suppress the fire. Also working on the fire today are 49 structural firefighters, employing 16 pieces of equipment, from Big White, Ellison, Joe Rich, Kelowna, Lumby, Naramata, North Westside, West Kelowna and Wilson’s Landing fire departments.

The weather forecast for today calls for increasing wind activity, possibly gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon, which may make fire suppression challenging.