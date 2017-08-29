Peacock on the loose

42177
Some Dilworth Mountain residents woke up to a surprise guest in their neighbourhood, Tuesday.

A peahen from Falcon Ridge Farms has been on the loose since Sunday, and its owners are trying to bring it home.

Esmeralda escaped after a coyote chased her out of her pen.

“The people who came to replace the gate didn’t put the wire back where it was supposed to go, apparently, and our neighbours saw a coyote walk in just nonchalantly and chased the peacocks,” said owner Marlys Wolfe.

Both Esmeralda and a male peacock flew off in different directions.

Over the last couple of days, they have fielded several calls from area residents, and the male peacock returned home on his own.

“We went up to Silver Place because a fellow said it was resting on his step, so we went up to try and get it, but some dogs came by and scared it,” said Wolfe.

Last they heard, Esmeralda was spotted in an apple orchard across the street, which gives them hope she will make her way home.

If you see the bird, call the farm at 250-212-0755. It can also be enticed with dry cat food.

