Helo gives cop a lift

It almost looked like a scene out of a James Bond movie.

Except, in this case, the vehicle didn't eject from 10,000 feet.

Residents of Big White caught this glimpse of a mammoth military Chinook helicopter dropping off a police car and a single officer in the Happy Valley area of the ski hill.

Those witnessing the event wondered why this type of resource was being used to transport a police cruiser rather than it being driven to the hill.

RCMP have yet to respond to questions about where the vehicle was brought from.