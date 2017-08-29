43006
44909

Kelowna  

Hwy open, reduced speed

- | Story: 205331

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.

Highway 33 has reopened to two-lane traffic through the Philpott Road fire zone.

Motorists are asked to obey flagging personnel and modified speed limit signage.

The road had been closed temporarily between Schram Road and Cardinal Creek Road to ensure the safe movement of emergency personnel and equipment.

Reduced speed limits and flagging personnel have now been situated at key locations to accommodate emergency activities.

ORIGINAL: noon

Highway 33 is closed again east of Kelowna.

The highway finally reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic Monday between Schram and Cardinal Creek roads. It was shut down Thursday in response to the Philpott Road wildfire.

Kirsten Jones at the Emergency Operations Centre says the road closure was necessary for the safe movement of emergency personnel fighting the fire. She said it is not due to any flare-ups involving the fire.

A detour is again available along McCulloch Road.

The Philpott Road fire erupted Thursday afternoon.

It forced the evacuation of about 1,100 Joe Rich residents, the majority of whom have now been allowed home.

The evacuation alerts and orders issued on Monday remain in effect.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641
Real Estate
3169266
Water Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$309,900
more details
44901


43750


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Cookie
Cookie Kelowna SPCA >


39640


44989


The best reactions to the Game of Thrones season finale

Galleries
MASSIVE SPOILER ALERT! When Jaime and Cersei Lannister were caught mid-coitus by young Bran Stark way back in season one of Game...
The best reactions to the Game of Thrones season finale (2)
Galleries
And now we get to wait a good year or so for the final six (6!!)...
Semi truck driver doesn’t realize trailer is raised, crashes smack into freeway sign
Must Watch
The footage that was captured is almost too scary to watch.
Will Smith has ‘got the bug’ for performing again after comeback gig
Music
Will Smith has "got the bug" for performing again after...
Man learns how to throw playing cards like a ninja
Must Watch
Sometimes Mike Boyd learns to do quirky things really, really...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260