Kelowna  

Hwy 33 closed again

Highway 33 is closed again east of Kelowna.

The highway finally reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic Monday between Schram and Cardinal Creek roads. It was shut down Thursday in response to the Philpott Road wildfire.

Kirsten Jones at the Emergency Operations Centre says the road closure was necessary for the safe movement of emergency personnel fighting the fire. She said it is not due to any flare-ups involving the fire.

A detour is again available along McCulloch Road.

The Philpott Road fire erupted Thursday afternoon.

It forced the evacuation of about 1,100 Joe Rich residents, the majority of whom have now been allowed home.

The evacuation alerts and orders issued on Monday remain in effect.

