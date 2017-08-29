42177
44968

Kelowna  

Bear alert in Wilden

- | Story: 205323

Residents of Kelowna's Wilden neighbourhood are advised to keep their eyes open for bears.

Resident Heather Stark says she saw a large black bear crossing Rio Drive on Monday and then run up the hill towards the Skylands area.  

Okanagan residents are urged to be bear aware and manage wildlife attractants around their homes.

As bears prepare for winter denning, they are in search of easily accessible food.

Bears have recently been spotted in several West Kelowna neighbourhoods and in Kelowna.

WildSafeBC has these tips to reduce wildlife conflicts:

  • Putt out garbage on the morning of collection.
  • Secure garbage on non-collection days.
  • Keep your garbage bin clean.
  • Don't deposit food in un-secured garbage bins in parks or construction areas.
  • Keep barbecues clean and covered.
  • Pick ripe fruit and clean up any fallen fruit.
  • Put away and clean up any bird seed and pet food.

Report human-wildlife conflicts to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

43412
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641
Real Estate
3178058
2472 Samuelson Rd
$145,000
more details
40966




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Cookie
Cookie Kelowna SPCA >


44101


42052


Man learns how to throw playing cards like a ninja

Must Watch
Sometimes Mike Boyd learns to do quirky things really, really quickly. Sometimes learning those things, like weaponizing a deck of...
Rosie O’Donnell convinced Kathy Griffin to apologize for Trump beheading photo
Showbiz
Kathy Griffin agreed to issue a public apology following the...
Tuesday Meme Dump – August 29, 2017
Galleries
It’s a complicated world. Luckily, we’ve got...
Tuesday Meme Dump – August 29, 2017 (2)
Galleries
The dog lifeguards of Italy
Galleries
In the midst of Italys hot summerswhen the beaches are full...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39296