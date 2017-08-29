Bear alert in Wilden

Photo: Heather Stark

Residents of Kelowna's Wilden neighbourhood are advised to keep their eyes open for bears.

Resident Heather Stark says she saw a large black bear crossing Rio Drive on Monday and then run up the hill towards the Skylands area.

Okanagan residents are urged to be bear aware and manage wildlife attractants around their homes.

As bears prepare for winter denning, they are in search of easily accessible food.

Bears have recently been spotted in several West Kelowna neighbourhoods and in Kelowna.

WildSafeBC has these tips to reduce wildlife conflicts:

Putt out garbage on the morning of collection.

Secure garbage on non-collection days.

Keep your garbage bin clean.

Don't deposit food in un-secured garbage bins in parks or construction areas.

Keep barbecues clean and covered.

Pick ripe fruit and clean up any fallen fruit.

Put away and clean up any bird seed and pet food.

Report human-wildlife conflicts to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.