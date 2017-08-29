42177
Kelowna  

Smoke returns to valley

Smoke has returned to the Okanagan Valley, blown up from a massive wildfire burning just south of the border.

The smoke from the 32,000 hectare Diamond Creek wildfire has prompted a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The special bulletin pertains to much of the southern portion of the B.C. interior.

The current Air Quality Health Index for the Central and South Okanagan is four, or a moderate risk, and three or low for the North Okanagan.

The risk is expected to drop to low for the balance of the day throughout the valley.

People with heart and lung conditions are most affected by air quality.

Even low levels of air pollution can negatively affect the health of vulnerable people like seniors, children and people with respiratory or heart problems.

