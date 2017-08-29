42177

Kelowna  

Highrise decision tonight

Developers of what could be a historic development just off Kelowna's downtown core are itching to begin selling.

The One Water Street development, which sits at the triangle with Water and Ellis Streets and Sunset Drive, will be the subject of a public hearing tonight.

Developers have called a press conference for Wednesday morning to comment on council's decision.

They had planned to open a presentation centre two weeks ago to show off the design of the proposed buildings, but were asked to hold off until after council had made a decision.

City council will determine first if the property can be rezoned, and second, whether several variances will be granted as part of the development permit application.

At issue is the height of the two proposed towers. The developer is asking to vary the height from 22 metres to 119 metres for the south tower and 98 metres for the north tower.

That would make the south tower 36 storeys tall and the north tower 29, making them the tallest between the Lower Mainland and Calgary.

Council supported the rezoning application in June, but some noted support for rezoning did not necessarily mean support for the overall project.

At the time, Coun. Luke Stack said the big issues for him, if the towers are supported, is view corridors, and the interface between the lower podium and the street.

"To me, as a pedestrian, whether I'm looking at 26, 27 or 28 storeys, it's actually the interface with the street that's the critical part in my mind."

Only three people contacted the city to make comment on the development. One was in favour and two were either against or had concerns.

