Kelowna  

City not accessible enough

Kelowna has a long way to go to become the type of inclusive, accessible city it wants to become.

That according to a Community For All assessment of city facilities, a sort of accessibility report card of parks and city owned buildings.

The study looked at 157 city parks across four different types as well as 76 buildings, including public service, cultural and recreational, as well as washrooms and field houses.

Multiple criteria was used for different competing needs and various groups, said study author Robert Parlane, parks and building planning manager.

Challenges faced by seven groups were looked at in the study including seniors, parents with babies and toddlers, deaf or hard of hearing and the blind or visually impaired. Other challenges faced by those with mobility issues and people with cognitive and learning challenges were also looked at.

Parlane says a comprehensive checklist of 218 questions were posed for parks and 244 questions for city buildings.

Some of the highlights of the study included:

  • Transit with 500 metres of 70 per cent of parks and 82 per cent of city buildings
  • Automatic door openers at 80 per cent of buildings
  • Elevators in 80 per cent of multi-floor city buildings
  • Access lifts and special, adaptable exercise equipment available at the three city pools.

Parlane indicated one glaring deficiency, a lack of automatic door openers at the Kelowna Community Theatre, is being addressed.

As for improvements, Parlane says only 20 per cent of playgrounds have accessible surfaces. He indicated trying to move a wheelchair on grass is difficult, and nearly impossible on crushed gravel or sand.

He says only about 20 per cent of building have marked passenger loading zones, half of city parks do not have pathways to furniture and only seven per cent of buildings have assisted listening systems.

"There is no one solution that  fits all. We are not looking at a strategy that applies to all parks. Each park and each building is different," concluded Parlane.

"We are looking at this as acquired knowledge for the design professionals within the city to use it and apply it uniquely to each park and building as we progress."

Mayor Colin Basran acknowledged the city does have a long way to go, but says the fact the city is taking steps to address it is important.

"As everyone knows, council has made no secret that diversity, and making sure Kelowna is a place for everybody is important."

