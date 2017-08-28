Bird knocks power out

43006
UPDATE: 10:10 p.m.

Power has now been restored to those customers in Carr's Landing.

ORIGINAL: 9:05 p.m.

Several hundred customers in the Carr's Landing area are without power tonight.

Apparently a transformer blew after a bird came in contact with some power lines in the area.

About 678 customers North of Okanagan Centre Road, West of Highway 97 South and south of Eastside Road are affected.

Power went out shortly before 8:30 Monday night.

No word when the power will be restored.

