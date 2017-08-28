Cops nab break in suspects

Photo: Google Street View 800 block of Wardlaw Avenue

Two people are in police custody after a Kelowna home was broken into Monday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police descended upon a home on the 800 block of Wardlaw Avenue following reports of a break and enter in progress.

Upon arriving, police say they discovered a rear door had been forced open, and personal property had been placed in bags.

“A woman suspect was quickly apprehended by police as she fled out the front door of the home,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“An area of containment was immediately established around the neighbourhood and a Kelowna RCMP Police Service Dog, named Fitz, was brought in to assist with a search for an additional male suspect who had fled on foot.”

With the assistance of Fitz, police were able to apprehend a male suspect as well.

O'Donaghey says investigators discovered a vehicle key in his possession, which was linked to a stolen Jeep SUV found near the scene.

“A further search of the recovered stolen vehicle yielded further suspected stolen property along with loaded firearms..

“Efforts will now be made to attempt to identify the rightful owners of the suspected stolen property seized by our investigators."

A 38-year-old man and 20-year-old woman face several charges. Both remain in police custody.