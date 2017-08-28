Recovery house gets nod

Photo: Google Street View

A controversial supportive housing development at Rutland and McCurdy roads passed its first hurdle.

City council approved rezoning Monday for a four-storey, 49-unit development for graduates of the Freedom's Door drug and alcohol program.

Freedom's Door runs and operates a recovery home for men fighting drug and alcohol addictions.

The proposed development, which would be situated on what is now the Knights of Columbus building, does not sit well with residents.

Those in the neighbourhood say they are terrified, stating there are four schools in the area and no services, parks or even a grocery store in the area.

Proponents claim the facility, which will also house two ground floor commercial units, including the Knights of Columbus Hall, will have counselling services, and will be a dry facility, meaning no drugs or alcohol will be allowed.

Council did not debate the merits of the building, or its location, only the rezoning application before it.

In fact, it was pointed out council is not able to determine who will live in a particular building, only for land use and form and character of an apartment building.

"There is no policy regulating where supportive housing should be distributed within the city. The city analyzes apartment buildings based on their land use and the for and character merits, not based upon the users of that building," said planner Adam Cseke.

"And, the local government act states municipalities can regulate land use and not the users of that land."

Coun. Mohini Singh said she is looking forward to seeing the development go to a public hearing.

"This issue has been a very public issue, and people on both sides are very passionate about it," said Singh.

"I think moving this forward to a public hearing so we can hear what the public has to say directly is important."

Coun. Brad Sieben said he does have some concerns that the development is outside what is considered the Rutland town centre, but added he too would like to hear what the applicant and the public has to say.