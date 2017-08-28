42177
Too high or just right?

Madison Erhardt

After a number of different delays a high rise hotel building in downtown Kelowna is back on track.

Westcorp has redesigned the project adding eight stories onto the new layout, increasing the size from 24 to 32 storeys.

The hotel will include 174 hotel rooms, 49 for-sale condos, a 16th-floor sky restaurant, conference centre, restaurant and coffee shop on the ground level, plus retail shops in the lobby. 

Most are on board with the new building, but a few worry that the it will take away from the mountains, lake and the beautiful sightline that is the Okanagan. 

Construction could begin sometime in 2018 if approved. Westcorp expects construction to take about 30 months.

Castanet hit the streets to see if the residents of Kelowna are for the new building. 

