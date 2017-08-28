Rise of Kelowna craft beer

Photo: Tree Brewing Facebook Craft beer is taking off in Kelowna, but this is only the beginning

In a city known primarily for its wine, a combination of savvier consumers, migration from the Lower Mainland and changes to liquor laws have created "the perfect storm" for craft beer to flourish.

New microbreweries are popping up at a blistering pace in Kelowna, but the city's beer drinkers are still thirsty for more, and one industry expert predicts that as many as 15 new craft breweries will open in Kelowna in the next decade.

