Rise of Kelowna craft beer

In a city known primarily for its wine, a combination of savvier consumers, migration from the Lower Mainland and changes to liquor laws have created "the perfect storm" for craft beer to flourish.

New microbreweries are popping up at a blistering pace in Kelowna, but the city's beer drinkers are still thirsty for more, and one industry expert predicts that as many as 15 new craft breweries will open in Kelowna in the next decade.

For more on the Okanagan's booming beer market, including why newly minted breweries say they couldn't have opened even a handful of years ago, check out the full story on Castanet's sister business news website Okanagan Edge.

 

 

