Kelowna  

Man left beaten in street

Two suspects are in custody after a serious assault late Sunday in downtown Kelowna.

Just before midnight, RCMP responded to a 911 call about an assault in progress on the 400 block of Cawston Avenue, near the Rotary Centre for the Arts and Prospera Place stadium. Police arrived on scene to discover a semi-conscious, unresponsive male, lying in the road with multiple injuries.

RCMP flooded the downtown in search of two male suspects who fled on foot.

Both men were located nearby and arrested without incident, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital, and investigators are awaiting an update on the man’s condition.

The 24- and 36-year-old suspects have yet to be charged.

Any witnesses are asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

