More can go home today

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

About 20 structural firefighters from seven Central and North Okanagan fire departments are expected to monitor the Philpott Road wildfire this evening and overnight.

Crews will also be assisted by nine pieces of heavy machinery to protect homes and other buildings within the fire zone.

There has been no change to the status of the fire throughout the day. The fire remains at 460 hectares in size with 20 per cent containment.

There has also been no change to the evacuation order list which was updated earlier in the day.

About 380 residents on 160 properties remain out of their homes this evening. The remaining 720 residents who have been allowed home are on evacuation alert, and should be ready to leave again on a moments notice if required.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

More residents evacuated from the Philpott wildfire can go home.

With progress on the fire line, the evacuation order has been lifted for another 120 Joe Rich residents on 52 properties.

Some returning residents living along Sun Valley Road, Peregrine Road and one property on Goudie Road will remain on evacuation alert, however.

Those properties now on evacuation alert include:

  • 6785 Goudie Road
  • 8315 – 8751 Peregrine Road
  • 6738 – 8011 Sun Valley Road

Fire suppression work continues throughout the area, and returning residents are asked to stay out of the way of emergency vehicles and crews. 

Household pets are allowed to return with residents, but not livestock.

An evacuation order remains in effect for about 160 properties, affecting 380 residents. 

Crews are reinforcing existing fire guards and building new ones. Containment of the 465-hectare blaze remains at 20 per cent.

ORIGINAL: 8 a.m.

The 465-hectare Philpott Road wildfire remains 20 per cent contained. 

Overnight, structural firefighters and those from the B.C. Wildfire Service continued monitoring and firefighting efforts. As of Monday morning approximately 90 firefighters from several Central and South Okanagan departments are working on protecting homes and buildings throughout the fire area. Approximately two dozen trucks and water tenders are in use.   

The evacuation order remains in place affecting 600 residents from just over 200 properties.  

Another 600 residents from 263 properties were allowed to return to their homes on Sunday.

Other than household pets, like cats and dogs, animals are not allowed back in at this time, due to the uncertainty of fire behaviour and the potential for evacuation orders to be reinstated.

Residents on the Falcon Ridge water system are restricted to household use only. Irrigation is not permitted to preserve water supply to fight the fire.

The Emergency Support Services reception centre at Willow Park Church along Highway 33 in Kelowna will be open today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For an updated, or interactive map of the revised evacuation order and alert areas, visit www.cordemergency.ca

