Fire still 20% contained

The 465 hectare Philpott Road wildfire remains 20 per cent contained. 

Overnight structural firefighters and those from the B.C. Wildfire Service continued monitoring and firefighting efforts. As of Monday morning approximately 90 firefighters from several Central and South Okanagan departments are working on protecting homes and buildings throughout the fire area. Approximately two dozen trucks and water tenders are in use.   

The Evacuation Order remains in place affecting 600 residents from just over 200 properties.  

Another 600 residents from 263 properties were allowed to return to their homes on Sunday.

Other than household pets, like cats and dogs, animals are not allowed back in at this time, due to the uncertainty of fire behaviour and the potential for Evacuation Orders to be re-instated.

Residents on the Falcon Ridge water system are restricted to household use only. Irrigation is not permitted to preserve water supply to fight the fire.

The Emergency Support Services reception centre at Willow Park Church along Highway 33 in Kelowna will be open today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For an updated, or interactive map of the revised evacuation order and alert areas, visit www.cordemergency.ca

