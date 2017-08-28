45157
35299

Kelowna  

Premier visits fire scene

- | Story: 205188

Alanna Kelly

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

Premier John Horgan is confident that the wildfire in Joe Rich is under control but said there is no end in sight for the very hot weather conditions.

"We are here in Kelowna now to take a fly-by of a fire that started last week," he said. "We are told we are 40 per cent contained, the road is opened with escorts which is good news and we are hoping it will be open completely by end of day.”

Horgan added that many Emergency BC personnel started their season right here in Kelowna fighting floods and that they are still dedicated to working hard.

"They started with floods right here months ago now and then went right into fire season. They are exhausted, but they keep getting up every day, serving the people of B.C.," he said.

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

Premier John Horgan and Minister of Forests Doug Donaldson will give a fire briefing this afternoon in Kelowna.

They'll be at the Shell Aerocentre at Kelowna International Airport at 3:25 p.m. before departing on a helicopter fire tour of the Philpott wildfire in Joe Rich.

"This summer's unprecedented wildfire season has hurt communities and forced people from their homes," Horgan said in a press release. "British Columbians are working together to recover and rebuild. Your government is here to help."

Since April 1, 1,123 wildfires in the province have burned an estimated 1,061,911 hectares.

Horgan and Donaldson will also take a ground tour of fire damage in Ashcroft and will meet with residents affected by fires, as well as local officials, firefighters, emergency responders and First Nations leaders who have been providing aid and comfort.

"People have been working around the clock to help those whose livelihoods and homes have been impacted by the fires," Premier Horgan said. "It's important for us to hear first-hand about the devastation and the work being done to get people back on their feet."

ORIGINAL: 6:10 a.m.

Premier John Horgan and Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Doug Donaldson will tour wildfire-affected regions today, including the Philpott fire, burning east of Kelowna.

The premier and Donaldson will stop at Kamloops, Cache Creek, Ashcroft and Kelowna.

There's no word yet on what time the politicians will be in Kelowna, but they will meet at the Ashcroft Indian Band Office at 2 p.m., and media are expected to tour the fire damage there as well.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

44540
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641
Real Estate
3186530
11848 Read Cres
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,900
more details
45106


42722


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lolly
Lolly Kelowna SPCA >


40980


40357


Monday Sports Gifs – August 28, 2017

Galleries
We’ve gathered the classiest sports gifs for your viewing pleasure. Hold my wine glass… Work on your mid and short...
Monday Sports Gifs – August 28, 2017 (2)
Galleries
This gallery lived up to the hype for once… untitled...
Best man and maid of honor try an acrobatic entrance to wedding reception, things do not go as planned
Must Watch
We’re not sure why they ever thought this was going to...
Kendrick Lamar rules 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
Music
Kendrick Lamar dominated the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on...
Cheating on your barber
Must Watch
This is totally a Seinfeld episode.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41629