Premier to visit fire scene

Photo: Twitter

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

Premier John Horgan and Minister of Forests Doug Donaldson will give a fire briefing this afternoon in Kelowna.

They'll be at the Shell Aerocentre at Kelowna International Airport at 3:25 p.m. before departing on a helicopter fire tour of the Philpott wildfire in Joe Rich.

"This summer's unprecedented wildfire season has hurt communities and forced people from their homes," Horgan said in a press release. "British Columbians are working together to recover and rebuild. Your government is here to help."

Since April 1, 1,123 wildfires in the province have burned an estimated 1,061,911 hectares.

Horgan and Donaldson will also take a ground tour of fire damage in Ashcroft and will meet with residents affected by fires, as well as local officials, firefighters, emergency responders and First Nations leaders who have been providing aid and comfort.

"People have been working around the clock to help those whose livelihoods and homes have been impacted by the fires," Premier Horgan said. "It's important for us to hear first-hand about the devastation and the work being done to get people back on their feet."

ORIGINAL: 6:10 a.m.

Premier John Horgan and Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Doug Donaldson will tour wildfire-affected regions today, including the Philpott fire, burning east of Kelowna.

The premier and Donaldson will stop at Kamloops, Cache Creek, Ashcroft and Kelowna.

There's no word yet on what time the politicians will be in Kelowna, but they will meet at the Ashcroft Indian Band Office at 2 p.m., and media are expected to tour the fire damage there as well.