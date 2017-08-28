43006
44863

Kelowna  

Premier to visit fire scene

- | Story: 205188

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

Premier John Horgan and Minister of Forests Doug Donaldson will give a fire briefing this afternoon in Kelowna.

They'll be at the Shell Aerocentre at Kelowna International Airport at 3:25 p.m. before departing on a helicopter fire tour of the Philpott wildfire in Joe Rich.

"This summer's unprecedented wildfire season has hurt communities and forced people from their homes," Horgan said in a press release. "British Columbians are working together to recover and rebuild. Your government is here to help."

Since April 1, 1,123 wildfires in the province have burned an estimated 1,061,911 hectares.

Horgan and Donaldson will also take a ground tour of fire damage in Ashcroft and will meet with residents affected by fires, as well as local officials, firefighters, emergency responders and First Nations leaders who have been providing aid and comfort.

"People have been working around the clock to help those whose livelihoods and homes have been impacted by the fires," Premier Horgan said. "It's important for us to hear first-hand about the devastation and the work being done to get people back on their feet."

ORIGINAL: 6:10 a.m.

Premier John Horgan and Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Doug Donaldson will tour wildfire-affected regions today, including the Philpott fire, burning east of Kelowna.

The premier and Donaldson will stop at Kamloops, Cache Creek, Ashcroft and Kelowna.

There's no word yet on what time the politicians will be in Kelowna, but they will meet at the Ashcroft Indian Band Office at 2 p.m., and media are expected to tour the fire damage there as well.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

45388
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641
Real Estate
3194958
2830 East Kelowna Road
6 bedrooms 5 baths
$4,650,000
more details
45370


44539


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lolly
Lolly Kelowna SPCA >


41323


44177


Chubby cat plays with ball in the laziest way possible

Must Watch
This cat is all of us on a Monday morning
Nicki Minaj ditches Meek Mill lyric in updated Fergie track
Music
Nicki Minaj has dumped a reference to her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill...
Golden Retriever is certain he can drink all the hose water if he just tries his darnedest
Must Watch
A happy, bounding pupperoniis so very excited to drink a whole...
Daily Dose – August 28, 2017
Daily Dose
Be on the lookout for today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – August 28, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The temperature is rising in today’s Daily Dose
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020