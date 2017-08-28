Razor blades in bike lane

43006
A cyclist traveling on a popular bike lane was disturbed by what he found Friday afternoon.

“City of Kelowna you need to clean this, this is clearly a sabotage. This is a criminal act, someone is trying to injure cyclists here,” said Steve Quilala.

Quilala posted a video on Twitter showing dozens of razor blades littered in the bike lane just before Sexsmith and Longhill roads.

“This is a very high-speed area for cyclists to go through,” he said in the video.

City of Kelowna responded to his tweet saying “thank you for bringing this to our attention. We’ll get someone out there.”

Castanet reached out to RCMP to see if any charges have been laid or if an investigation is taking place but have yet to hear back.

“We thank-you for promptly bringing this hazard to our attention, as well as to the attention of the City of Kelowna! Please ride safe,” Kelowna RCMP said in a tweet.

Mayor Colin Basran commented on the video calling the act “completely unacceptable!” and “really sad that someone would do this!”

