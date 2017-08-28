Take back the foreshore

Alanna Kelly

A group of over 150 people walked along the beaches on Okanagan Lake to raise awareness about public beach access.

Organizers said the foreshore belongs to everyone, but some home owners have built docks and fences stopping the public from accessing the beach.

“I would like there to be more and more beach passable each year, more and more people taking fences down and making their docks passable,” said organizer Brenda Bachmann.

“Part of it is their beach but the foreshore, between the high and low water mark, is not their property.

According to one person at the walk, some people are even using chicken wire along their docks to force people from walking along the foreshore.

“We think the foreshore is for everyone and we are tired of not being able to make our way along the beach,” said Sherry Dahl. “It's really hard to climb over docks and a lot of them have chicken wire on them so you can’t get over them and it’s really disappointing since it belongs to everyone.”

Bachmann said the group is asking for MLAs and the City of Kelowna to step in and start doing more.

“The laws are not being enforced,” said Bachmann.

“It is up to the province, but since it’s obvious that the province is not doing it and taking care of it, we’d like the city to some how step in and give them a shove or change the bylaws to the fences.”