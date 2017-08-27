Hit by train, thrown 20 feet

Photo: GoFundMe Diane Cross is recovering after being struck by a train and falling 20 feet off of a bridge.

A 16-year-old girl is recovering at Kelowna General Hospital after being struck by a train and thrown 20 feet from a bridge near the town of Golden.

Diane Cross fell down a rocky embankment beside the bridge on July 26, which left her with a broken femur, a broken hip and her pelvis cracked on both sides.

The family lives in West Kelowna, but Cross was visiting her grandmother and uncle in Golden when the incident happened.

Her father, Andres Cross, said her femur was protruding through her thigh and she suffered badly bruised lungs and internal organs.

“Miraculously she survived,” he wrote on her GoFundMe page.

The doctors told the family it would be at least three months before Diane can stand.

Cross has now had three surgeries, two blood transfusions and will need more surgery. Her father said she is “doing OK, she has tremendous spirit.”

Andres said the family wants to use this incident as an example to warn other children about the very real dangers of walking on railways.

Meanwhile, Diane continues her slow, painful recovery.

“We are not sure exactly what all will be needed but appreciate any contributions and will get through this hardship as a family as we have overcome difficult times in the past,” posted the family.