Slow return home after fire

Photo: Alex Burlacu

Up to 600 residents living in the fire-scarred Joe Rich area will be allowed to return home Sunday, but it will be a slow, orderly process, according to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.

As well, any returning residents will remain on alert due to the Philpott Road wildfire that ripped through the area last week and has yet to be fully contained.

“Residents are urged to be patient as RCMP, Ministry of Transportation and Canadian Forces personnel manage the return to neighbourhoods where evacuation orders have been rescinded,” states a CORD press release.

The evacuation order will be partially rescinded for 263 properties as of 11 a.m. for:

3595-8295 Highway 33

1522-1916 Boone Court

2005-2155 Daves Road

7498-7790 Falcon Road

7604-7995 Falcon Ridge Crescent

7010-7410 Goshawk Road

5609-7550 Goudie Road ***EXCLUDING 6785 Goudie Road

7411-7491 Hawk Road

1306-2098 Huckleberry Road

1114-1395 Jack Pine Road

450-490 Prather Road

4502 Pyman Road

6491-6739 Sun Valley Road ***EXCLUDING 6738 Sun Valley Road

7305-7320 Trapper Court

12550-14000 Highway 33

2770-3110 Schram Road

About 400 other properties remain under evacuation order due to the flames.

The regional district says household pets, such as cats and dogs, are being allowed back to the properties named above, but other animals are not due to the uncertainty about fire behaviour and potential for evacuation order to be re-instated.

Residents on the Falcon Ridge water system are restricted to household use only.

Highway 33 is open to single lane, alternating, piloted traffic.

“As active fire suppression work continues throughout the area of the fire, people are asked to stay out of the way of emergency vehicles and crews,” states the release.

Drivers are being reminded to obey flaggers and speed limits in the area.

The Emergency Support Services reception located at Willow Park Church will be open from 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.