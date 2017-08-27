Slow return home after fire

Up to 600 residents living in the fire-scarred Joe Rich area will be allowed to return home Sunday, but it will be a slow, orderly process, according to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.
As well, any returning residents will remain on alert due to the Philpott Road wildfire that ripped through the area last week and has yet to be fully contained.
“Residents are urged to be patient as RCMP, Ministry of Transportation and Canadian Forces personnel manage the return to neighbourhoods where evacuation orders have been rescinded,” states a CORD press release.
The evacuation order will be partially rescinded for 263 properties as of 11 a.m. for:
- 3595-8295 Highway 33
- 1522-1916 Boone Court
- 2005-2155 Daves Road
- 7498-7790 Falcon Road
- 7604-7995 Falcon Ridge Crescent
- 7010-7410 Goshawk Road
- 5609-7550 Goudie Road ***EXCLUDING 6785 Goudie Road
- 7411-7491 Hawk Road
- 1306-2098 Huckleberry Road
- 1114-1395 Jack Pine Road
- 450-490 Prather Road
- 4502 Pyman Road
- 6491-6739 Sun Valley Road ***EXCLUDING 6738 Sun Valley Road
- 7305-7320 Trapper Court
- 12550-14000 Highway 33
- 2770-3110 Schram Road
About 400 other properties remain under evacuation order due to the flames.
The regional district says household pets, such as cats and dogs, are being allowed back to the properties named above, but other animals are not due to the uncertainty about fire behaviour and potential for evacuation order to be re-instated.
Residents on the Falcon Ridge water system are restricted to household use only.
Highway 33 is open to single lane, alternating, piloted traffic.
“As active fire suppression work continues throughout the area of the fire, people are asked to stay out of the way of emergency vehicles and crews,” states the release.
Drivers are being reminded to obey flaggers and speed limits in the area.
The Emergency Support Services reception located at Willow Park Church will be open from 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.