Paramedics put to the test

Alanna Kelly

Paramedics studying with the Justice Institute of British Columbia were put to the test on their final day of training with exercises they could face in real life, including a trauma rescue on Okanagan Lake.

“These are your one-in-a-thousand type of calls, but the pressure that it puts on the students and the experience that they get is what they are going to feel when they go on their first call in practicum,” said Colin Zoobkoff, lead instructor.

The 15 students were tested with a variety of simulations; from delivering a baby to rescuing an autistic male who lost a limb during a boating accident.

“It’s very hands-on so you are out seeing patients around town and in rural areas so this is simulating that,” said Mairi Johnston, paramedic student. “We have never worked on an ambulance or been outside the gym so this is simulating real life experiences in different terrains and different environments.”

The students were tasked with performing the rescues, while being observed by instructors.

“We know this isn’t real life, but It’s different from practicing on each other and not having it look like anything is really bleeding or really fractured and they do a good job with the make up to make it look real.”

The next step for the students is training with the BC Ambulance Service and in hospitals.