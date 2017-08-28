Highway 33 set to reopen

42177
UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

Highway 33 is reopening to piloted, single-lane, alternating traffic between Schram Road and Cardinal Creek Road as of 10:30 a.m.

Expect delays of approximately one hour. 

UPDATE 8:20 a.m. 

Highway 33 remains closed in both directions. The next update will be at 9:00 a.m.

UPDATE: 7:25 a.m.

Drive BC reports that Highway 33 remains closed in both directions. 

UPDATE: Monday 5:50 a.m.

DriveBC reports Highway 33 remains closed in both directions because of the Philpott wildfire.

UPDATE: Sunday 10:38 p.m.

Highway 33 is now confirmed closed in both directions, according to DriveBC.

The next available update will be Aug. 28, at 7 a.m.  

UPDATE 10:15 p.m.

Highway 33 is open to piloted, single-lane,oa alternating traffic between Schram Rd and Cardinal Creek Road, according to DriveBC, and delays are approximately one hour.

Some people in the area have reported the road being completely closed and that they have been asked to turn around at and go to McChulloch Road. 

The Joe Rich evacuation is still in effect. 

Next available update 10:30 p.m. 

UPDATE: 11:54 a.m.

DriveBC says Highway 33 east of Kelowna is open to piloted, single-lane, alternating traffic between Shram Road and Cardinal Road.

It says delays of approximately one hour can be expected.

The Joe Rich evacuation order is still in effect and being adjusted.

ORIGINAL: 9:13 a.m.

You can expect a very long wait if you are travelling on Highway 33 east of Kelowna Sunday morning.

Big White ski resort has tweeted, "Expect current delays of two to three hours on Highway 33 due to single-lane traffic conditions."

DriveBC continues to report delays of about one hour on the highway between Gallagher Road and Big White Road. 

But one couple travelling that way this morning arrived at the western end of the roadblock and was told the wait would be three hours or more as flaggers were only letting 11 cars through one way at a time.

Due to the Philpott Road wildfire, that stretch of highway is operating as piloted single-lane, alternating traffic. 

