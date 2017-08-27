Mopping up the fire

Photo: Brenda Christine File photo shows smoke from Philpott wildfire visible from Kelowna.

BC Wildfire Service crews will begin mop up operations and continue to strengthen the guard on the east and west flanks of the Philpott wildfire in Joe Rich Sunday. The work will extend from Highway 33 to the northern boundary of the fire.

"We have 80 firefighters on scene along with eight support staff and they are working with regional fire departments," said Justine Hunse, fire information officer. "Fire activity remained quiet overnight and no significant growth was observed."

There is concern with the forecast.

"It's expected hot and dry conditions will persist over the coming days. This will most definitely be a challenge for our firefighters today."

The wildfire service reported increased fire activity on Saturday but Hunse explained that it was within the existing perimeter of the fire.

Hunse confirmed the 465-hectare blaze got within "a few hundred metres" of homes but she added there were no reports of structures burning.

"Officials are working to continually implement and assess structural protection."

Fifteen pieces of heavy machinery are being used to establish and strengthen the fireguard.

Some evacuation orders have been lifted.

There was little change overnight in the Philpott wildfire in Joe Rich, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

"There were no significant changes to the fire," said Justine Hunse, fire information officer.

Senior fire officials, including the incident commander, went into a meeting Sunday morning and more information is expected once they emerge from their talks.

Late Saturday, the wildfire service said forestry crews had managed to contain 20 per cent of the blaze and were focused on strengthening a guard along the north flank.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The last estimate placed the fire at 465 hectares in size.

An evacuation order for 474 homes remains in place, affecting an estimated 1,100 people.

The Emergency Support Services reception centre at Willow Park Church will be open from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday

