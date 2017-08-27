Scheer coming to Okanagan

Photo: CTV

Andrew Scheer, the federal Conservative Party leader and Leader of the Opposition in the House of Commons, will be making stops in the Okanagan this week.

Scheer is expected to speak to supporters on Monday in Naramata. His public speech will be at Lang Vineyards at 6:45 p.m.

On Tuesday, Scheer will be at Sunshine Farms in Kelowna for a tour of the business.

Castanet's Wayne Moore will be speaking to Scheer during his event on Tuesday in an exclusive interview.

The 38-year-old Scheer was elected as the new leader of the federal Conservatives on May 27. He has spent much of July and August touring Canada coast-to-coast.