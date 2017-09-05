Need help from volunteers?

44511

Kelowna  

A crew of nearly 200 Interior Savings volunteers is looking for opportunities to land a hand.

Interior Savings is celebrating its annual Day if Difference on Oct. 19.

Credit union and insurance branches will close early, and all the employees will spread out across 14 communities to assist organizations who are helping build healthy and vibrant communities.

“As a locally based co-operative, our success is tied to the success of our communities,” said Kathy Conway, Interior Savings CEO.

Last year, crews fanned out to help with cleaning, baking and helping for organizations such as Central Okanagan Hospice, Hands in Service, YMCA, CMHA and Habitat for Humanity.

“Day of Difference is our way of saying thanks to the non-profits and volunteers who give their time and their hearts to help build brighter futures, right here at home,” said Conway.

Interior Saving is looking for organizations in need of volunteers from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Those in need are being asked to email [email protected] by Sept. 8, and include details on what the project is and how many volunteers are needed.

