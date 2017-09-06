Mouth watering ribfest

Photo: Castanet Staff

Meat lovers rejoice, Rotary RibFest is just around the corner.

The event returns to Kelowna’s City Park for its second year Sept. 15-17.

The family friendly event brings award-winning grill masters from across the country to serve up their best ribs.

Music and entertainment will be set up, as well as 10 food trucks with vegetarian options for the non-carnivores. A Kids Zone will entertain the little ones.

“Our goal for this event is to create a family festival and a substantial fundraiser for our club. We also see this as an opportunity to promote fellowship within the club and attract new members,” said Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Club president Pat McAllister.

Proceeds from last year’s event supported a number of local charities, including for $10,000 ShoeBank Canada. This year, Conway says they hope to raise $35,000 to support Rotary’s work.

For more information on the event, visit www.ribfestkelowna.com.