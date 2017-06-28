43096
43143

Kelowna  

Indigenous garden at OC

- | Story: 200561

On Tuesday, June 27, more than 100 people attended the grand opening of the na’Ê”k’Ê·ulamÉ™n garden, a new Indigenous garden located at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus.

Launched in partnership with Westbank First Nation, the City of Kelowna and other community partners, this new greenspace is open to the public and boasts nearly 50 varieties of plants that are of cultural and historical significance to the Indigenous people of the region.

“This garden is a living, breathing example of the value Okanagan College places on Indigenous knowledge and culture,” said Jim Hamilton, Okanagan College president. “Thank you to everyone who helped us grow this unique space on our campus for everyone to enjoy.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

42632
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3073875
306 200 Dougall Rd North
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$415,000
more details
42884


42631


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Mick
Mick Kelowna SPCA >


39934


37403


Drake heaps praise on ‘stunning’ NBA Awards date

Showbiz
Rapper Drake has gushed about sports analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude online after taking the "stunning" TV reporter as his...
Drake heaps praise on ‘stunning’ NBA Awards date
Showbiz
Rapper Drake has gushed about sports analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude...
Incredible rugby pass
Must Watch
This play is insane, even if you know nothing about Rugby
Gorilla dancing
Must Watch
Zola the gorilla channels his inner “Maniac” at the...
Daily Dose- June 28, 2017
Daily Dose
If you need a good laugh this morning, this is the place to be.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020