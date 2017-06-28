Indigenous garden at OC

Photo: Contributed Heather Schneider, Regional Dean for the Central Okanagan, Okanagan College; Grouse Barnes, Westbank First Nation Elder; Connie Denesiuk, Chair of the Okanagan College Board of Governors; Chris Derickson, Westbank First Nation Councillor and Vice Chair of the Okanagan College Board of Governors, Anthony Isaac, Aborignal Services Coordinator for Okanagan College and Jim Hamilton, President of Okanagan College are joined by children from nearby Little Scholars daycare in cutting the ribbon to officially open the na'Ê”k'Ê·ulamÉ™n garden.

On Tuesday, June 27, more than 100 people attended the grand opening of the na’Ê”k’Ê·ulamÉ™n garden, a new Indigenous garden located at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus.

Launched in partnership with Westbank First Nation, the City of Kelowna and other community partners, this new greenspace is open to the public and boasts nearly 50 varieties of plants that are of cultural and historical significance to the Indigenous people of the region.

“This garden is a living, breathing example of the value Okanagan College places on Indigenous knowledge and culture,” said Jim Hamilton, Okanagan College president. “Thank you to everyone who helped us grow this unique space on our campus for everyone to enjoy.”