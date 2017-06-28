Lake drops another 1.3cm

Photo: Mike Biden More sandbags will be removed from areas where flood dangers have subsided.

Okanagan Lake has dropped more than a centimetre over the past 24 hours..

As of 5:25 this morning, Okanagan Lake was pegged at 343.067 metres above sea level.

That's a drop of 1.3 centimetres since the same time Tuesday morning.

Crews are expected to remove more flood mitigation barriers in areas no longer in danger today.

Removal of sandbags and other mitigation measure have been taking place for more than a week near homes and infrastructure along creeks no longer in danger of flooding.

The lake still remains more than 58 centimetres above full pool.

Those living along the lake are reminded to keep flood mitigation lines in place until instructed otherwise.