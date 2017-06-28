Fence conceals witnesses

Photo: Nicholas Johansen A new fence surrounding the back parking lot of the Kelowna parking lot will not be permanent.

A new addition to Kelowna's downtown has been described as “hideous,” but staff at the Kelowna courthouse say it's only temporary.

Over the past two weeks, large fencing has been placed around the back parking lot of the Kelowna courthouse, with black tarp blocking any views of inside.

“The fence and screen are security enhancements to the courthouse,” said Kate Trotter, public affairs officer with the Ministry of Justice.

An employee at the Kelowna courthouse says the fencing has been installed specifically to protect the identities of several witnesses set to testify at the Jonathan Bacon murder trial, including the several men believed to have been “hunting” Bacon the night before the murder, who have now become co-operating Crown witnesses.

The fence will remain in place for the duration of the trial.

One Castanet reader, Denise, raised concerns about how the fencing will impact the cultural district area.

“It is going to look hideous,” she said.