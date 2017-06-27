Bloody scene at motel

42877
UPDATE: 5 p.m.

Police are staked out at a Kelowna motel as the investigation into a 38-year-old man being assaulted continues.

A motorcycle is parked directly in front of an open door at Canada's Best Value Inn.

Inside the room, a large amount of blood can be seen splattered on the mattress.

Blood was also smeared on the outside of the door, and blood-soaked towels are scattered on the concrete outside the motel.

There is no word on suspects at this time or if charges have been laid.

ORIGINAL: 3:22 p.m.

A 38-year-old man was assaulted at a Kelowna motel early Tuesday.

RCMP responded to an emergency call just before 5 a.m. about an assault at the Canada's Best Value Inn on the 2600 block of Highway 97 North. The scene was behind police tape Tuesday afternoon, and a police officer in a van was keeping an eye on the premises.

The victim was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital. He sustained minor injuries considered non-life-threatening.

“The General Investigation Section of the Kelowna RCMP have taken conduct of this investigation,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police said the attack was targeted and not random.

“RCMP continue to secure the scene of the alleged assault as they await the arrival of a search warrant for the premises.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-470-6302 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

