Native garden unveiled

Photo: Contributed

A new, indigenous garden was unveiled Tuesday at Okanagan College in Kelowna.

Launched in partnership with Westbank First Nation and the City of Kelowna, the green space is open to the public and boasts 47 varieties of plants of cultural and historical significance to indigenous peoples.

The garden's native name translates in English to na-kool-a-men, which means “the things that we do.”

It was established to celebrate and recognize the rich history and knowledge of local first nations.

The name reflects the close relationship that indigenous people maintain with plants and the land.

Located just north of the Centre for Learning, the 6,000-square-foot garden will be maintained by the college with the support of a volunteer garden task force and the college’s Student Sustainability Development Club.