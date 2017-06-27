42868

Kelowna  

Threats against premier

- | Story: 200494

B.C.'s Prosecution Service says a Kelowna woman has been charged with uttering death threats aimed at Premier Christy Clark and Speaker Steve Thomson.

The service says a special prosecutor approved charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm against Pavla Janeckova.

The threats are alleged to have occurred around April 30 this year in Kelowna.

Clark is the MLA for Kelowna-West, and Thomson is MLA for Kelowna-Mission.

Kris Pechet was appointed May 3 as the special prosecutor in the case because the prosecution service says it wanted to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice in light of the people involved.

Pechet is a senior lawyer in New Westminster and was given the mandate to provide legal advice to RCMP investigators and conduct any related charge assessment.

Janeckova's first court appearance on the charges is set for June 30.

The service didn't release any details on the nature of the alleged threats and says it won't be making more comments now that the case is before the courts.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

40906
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3104009
695 Ace Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$599,900
more details
42168


35575


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Butter
Butter Kelowna SPCA >


39640


43394


Dog ignores owner who is going to jail

Must Watch
This pooch wants nothing to do with the drama
J.K. Rowling celebrates Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary
Showbiz
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has marked the 20th anniversary...
These companies make their packaging a work of art
Galleries
Sometimes packaging is even cooler than the actual product
These companies make their packaging a work of art (2)
Galleries
It’s amazing that some of these have not been invented...
Miami police show you how to use a Yeti to stop car thieves
Must Watch
Miami PD posts video on hilarious new ‘anti-theft...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40460