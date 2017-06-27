Drugs: just don't do it

Photo: Contributed Stock image of drug use.

The Okanagan continues to see a spike in overdose deaths.

There have been 50 OD deaths in the first four months of 2017 in the valley.

“The number of deaths from drug overdoses continues to increase locally and across the province,” says Dr. Silvina Mema, medical health officer with Interior Health. “The Okanagan is one of the areas experiencing the largest impact, with a greater than 50 per cent increase in illicit drug overdose death rates compared to 2016."

The biggest challenges in IH's response are stigma and reaching drug users who are not street-involved, said Mema.

"There is a big misperception out there that this overdose crisis is only affecting people who use heroin and are street involved, and that is simply not the case."

Heroin remains most associated with overdoses, but ODs are also being reported among users of other drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine.

“We are urging everyone who uses illegal drugs to avoid using, if at all possible, or to take precautions to prevent overdose,” she said.

IH offers drug users the following recommendations: