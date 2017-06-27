42877

Kelowna  

Massive price jump

The average waterfront home in Kelowna now costs almost $1 million, a price that’s ballooned by almost 50 per cent since last year.

Realtors across the Okanagan have said the market in the valley is red-hot these days, and numbers from Remax’s 2017 Recreational Housing Report confirm their assertions.

For more on the staggering numbers the report illuminates, as well as how young families and millennials are dealing with skyrocketing housing prices, read the full story on Castanet's sister business news website, Okanagan Edge.

